Minnesota reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 237 hospitalized

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that 114 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

That brings the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to 2,470. Of those who have tested positive, health officials said 1,202 no longer need to be isolated, 41 more than the Department reported on Sunday.

Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Health officials reported that about 46,850 tests have been completed in Minnesota.

MDH reported on Monday that 9 more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, bringing the state death toll to 143, including 4 deaths reported in Olmsted County.

Health officials said the people who died were between the ages of 56 and 104 years old, with a median age of 84.

The Department said 237 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 126 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.