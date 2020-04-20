Moorhead man accused of dismembering woman, dumping remains

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) -- Prosecutors say a western Minnesota man admits he killed a 19-year-old woman, dismembered her in his garage and disposed of the body parts in dumpsters outside his apartment.

Ethan Broad, of Moorhead, was charged Monday in Clay County court with second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.

Bail was set at $1 million.

According to the complaint, the 27-year-old killed Dystynee Avery, cut up her body with a saw, put the remains into garbage bags and dumped them in bins near his apartment.

Broad told police he killed and dismembered Avery in self-defense.

By JEFF BAENEN

Associated Press