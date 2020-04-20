Nearly 50 seniors moved from Minneapolis area center after outbreak

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Nearly 50 residents have been moved from a Minneapolis area senior living facility after an outbreak of the coronavirus made many staff members too sick to care for residents.

The Minnesota Department of Health tells the Star Tribune that a majority of staff members and administrators at the 50-bed Meridian Manor in Wayzata became sick and were unable to care for residents.

On Friday, one resident died because of complications from COVID-19. Another resident died Sunday morning. Statewide, Minnesota reported 143 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 13 additional deaths on Sunday.

In southwestern Minnesota, 60 people have tested positive in Nobles County where many workers have been sickened at a meatpacking plant.

