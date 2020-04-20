Olmsted Medical Center announces pay cuts, temporary closings

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Olmsted Medical Center is announcing temporary closures and pay adjustments after a big drop in non-essential clinic office visits.

OMC is bracing for a loss of $25 million for the months of April through June.

A news release from OMC said that volume at the hospital and OMC clinics is down 60 to 70 percent.

The organization announced on Monday that some patient care locations are temporarily closed and others are consolidated.

OMC has also halted capital purchases and is hiring only critical positions.

Employees are also anticipating pay cuts. OMC's president and CEO will take a 20 percent pay cut, senior administrators will have salaries reduced by 15 percent while physicians and managers will have a salary reduction of 7.5 percent as of May 12.

Also starting May 12, OMC will implement furloughs in some areas and a reduction in compensation in others.