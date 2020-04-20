RAGBRAI postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- RAGBRAI has announced that the 2020 race will not be happening and will be postponed to July 25-31, 2021 due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The RAGBRAI XLVIII route will remain the same for 2021 as the towns along the route have already put in planning and resources. RAGBRAI says the full route with meeting and pass-through towns will be announced at a later date.

RAGBRAI says all registered riders for 2020 will either have their registration transferred to the 2021 ride or can request a full refund. They can also donate their registration to the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, a non-profit that works to improve bicycling in the state.

To be eligible for a full refund, you must fill out a request form by June 1, 2020. Riders that don't fill out a request form will automatically be transferred to the 2021 ride.

To fill out a request form, visit RAGBRAI.com/registration.

RAGBRAI's full release can be found here.