Rochester City Council denies southwest middle school location

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Looking for space for a new middle school, Rochester Public Schools officials pitched the district's preferred location at an online Rochester City Council Meeting Monday.

RPS says Rochester is growing the most in the southwest region of the city. However, city administrators did not see it that way and denied the annex project.

City administrators say one the biggest concerns they have with the Hart Farm location is "creating investment pressures into the South Zumbro sewershed that would divert finite resources from other sewersheds that are more economically feasible. The development would require significant public infrastructure and public safety investment that is currently not programmed."

The city later went on to say it does not have the financial resources for the infrastructure needed at that site.

The school board will have to keep working with the city on a location both entities can agree on. Both sides claimed this has been a "difficult process."

Also at Monday's online meeting, city administrator Steve Rymer gave a presentation on the economic impact of COVID-19 to the city.

"When you look at all of our funds combined, you'd say they have high impact to our revenues, they range from $17-28 million in revenue reduction," said Rymer.

His presentation showed that the "Enterprise Funds" and the "Special Revenue Funds" will be the two funds hit with the highest impact. Rymer says his team will have its recommendations for what to do about the shortfall at the next meeting on May 4th.