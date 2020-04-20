Rochesterfest canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochesterfest Board has decided to cancel the event scheduled for June 20 through June 28 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from the Rochesterfest Executive Director Brandon Helgeson, the board and the COVID-19 sub-committee will "continue to work through this timely and challenging process of implementing policies and procedures needed to handle the effects of this cancellation. The board will look to adapt changes to its bylaws to pursue alternate dates and event options."

The news release said the board will continue to explore other options for 2020, and will keep collaborating with other non-profits, businesses and individuals in the area.

"With the health and safety of attendees and the community of greatest importance, this decision was made with careful deliberation. It’s a tough time for so many in our community and the event industry,” Brandon Helgeson, Rochesterfest executive director, said in a news release. “That’s why, in cooperation with city officials and in collaboration with community event organizations, Rochesterfest is exploring efforts to provide our greater community with a festival to help heal and celebrate our city."

According to the news release, the event website will be updated with alternate event announcements in the coming weeks.