Several chances for rain this week

We'll experience up and down weather this week in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. There's a chance for scattered thunderstorms Monday evening. Some of these storms could have strong wind gusts and small hail. Thunderstorms will stay isolated and scattered through the late evening hours. Rainfall accumulations are expected to be minor Monday evening.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out northwest around 10-20 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 30s with mostly clear skies.

Winds will shift to the southwest on Wednesday and temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 60s with partly sunny skies. Another weather-maker will move across the upper Midwest Wednesday night through Saturday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible with rainfall accumulations reaching near 1" in some isolated areas.

Skies will clear by Saturday night into Sunday with sunny skies returning Sunday afternoon to wrap up the weekend. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s Sunday with winds out of the north. Temperatures will continue in the upper 50s and lower 60s to start off next week too!

Nick