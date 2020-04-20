TAKE OUT ALCOHOL: Is it enough to keep local restaurants a float?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Over the weekend, Governor Tim Walz signed legislation allowing for Minnesota restaurants to sell alcohol for take out orders. As of Saturday, people can now order one bottle of wine or up to 72 ounces of beer -- accompanied by a take out order.

During Gov. Walz's bar and restaurant shut down, Smoak BBQ operates with take out seven days a week with limited hours.

While its a boost for small businesses fighting to stay alive during the COVID-19 pandemic, some say its too little too late.

"Not great, I'm not going to lie," Smoak, Five West and The Loop Owner Ryan Brevig said. "The restaurant industry as a whole has been devastating."

Restaurants that were once bustling with activity, now, look empty. It's more more than a month since Gov. Walz issued bars and restaurants to close, leaving only take out for local restaurants to survive off of.

"It's not the business we want to be in," Whistle Binkies Part Owner/Bar Tender Lee Christianson said. "We want to be in the full service business. But, we will take what we can get right now."

Since Saturday, food service industries are taking up on a new opportunity; wine and beer take out.

The dining room at Whistle Binkies' south location sits empty Monday afternoon. The restaurant started selling take out wine and beer the first day it was available (Saturday) for Minnesota restaurants.

"I believe its the start of getting back to old business," Christianson said. "Any bit will help us."

Rochester restaurants are taking up on these offers -- despite some wishing it came sooner.

"It will help," Brevig said. "It's not going to move the needle a ton, but its an extra product that we can sell. Personally, I think we should have been able to do that day one, when they closed the restaurants." Brevig adds that he had to make the tough decision to close one of his three Rochester restaurants. The Loop, located in downtown Rochester closed a few days after the mandated order. He plans to open it back up once the closure order has been lifted.

In the long run, how much the new alcohol sales is actually helping, might seem counterproductive. Some restaurants are opting to sell the newly available products at a discounted price.

Whistle Binkies, started selling "mystery beer" six packs for $10. Over at Smoak, $2 16 oz cans of beer.

"We have the product and I want to be able to sell it so we adjusted the pricing accordingly," Brevig said.

For now, the focus is staying above water.

"We have it now, so let's make the most of it," Christianson said. "We can't control the Governor or the legislators. This is what we have now."

All itching to return to some form of normalcy.

"We need to get our doors open. Bottom line," Brevig said. "So does every full service restaurant. That being said, I don't expect business as usual....I do think we should be able to open our doors with reduced capacity. Make us reduce 40 percent of our seating, we would gladly do that, because we need to back to work."

Both Smoak, Five West and Whistle Binkies are operating seven days a week at limited hours.

Another possibility for Smoak, mixed drink kits. It's been an effort for some restaurants closer to the Twin Cities. Brevig tells KTTC that restaurants can't provide the hard liquor, but can provide everything else and give their best liquor recommendation.