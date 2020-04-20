 Skip to Content

WATCH LIVE: Walz, Ecolab CEO give updates on Minnesota’s response to COVID-19 (2 p.m.)

10:21 am

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to speak at a news conference with Ecolab CEO Doug Baker on Monday at 2 p.m.

According to a news release from Walz, he and Baker will discuss how public-private partnerships have strengthened Minnesota's COVID-19 response, and provide an update on Minnesota's response to COVID-19.

Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen, Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Nancy Leppink and Department of Administration Commissioner Alice Roberts-Davis are also scheduled to speak at the news conference.

