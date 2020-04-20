Windy and warmer today with rain returning to the area

After a bright, breezy, and mild weekend that featured the triumphant return of spring to our area, we're looking at more spring-like temperatures today and for the next several days, but also increasing rain chances. Expect bright, mild sunshine through much of our Monday, but west winds will be rather strong, at times gusting to 35 miles per hour in the late morning and afternoon. As a cold front approaches, we'll have a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon starting around 2:00, but at this point, severe weather isn't expected. Still, a few wind-driven downpours of rain will be possible thanks to those gusty winds. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees which is typical for this time of the year.

Showers will taper off before midnight with clearing skies late. Overnight temperatures will drop to the upper 20s with a brisk northwest breeze behind the cold front adding an extra chill.

High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine to the area for Tuesday with slightly cooler air blowing in on a slight northwest breeze giving us high temperatures in the lower 50s. The sunnier, slightly cooler weather actually looks very reminiscent of the weather we experienced on Sunday in the wake of Saturday night's cold front.

Another storm system will clip the area late Wednesday with scattered late day showers and thunderstorms possible with occasional sunshine and high temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

A few late day showers will again be possible Thursday as a larger storm system approaches from the west. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Thursday with a fair amount of sunshine likely between those spotty shower chances.

Thick clouds and periods of rain will move in for Friday as a storm system wobbles its way through the heart of the area. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s with a cool breeze.

Aside from some spotty showers Saturday, the weekend looks drier and cooler with occasional sunshine and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s.