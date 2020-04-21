ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- During this time of staying at home, many families have welcomed a new pet, making the days a little brighter. Here's one of the many adoption success stories being celebrated right now at Paws and Claws.

Kona was adopted by Mike and Katie in Rochester and their three boys Jack, Parker and Evan. Mike and Katie say that all three boys have really taken to Kona and caring for her. They even fight over who can clean up after her in the yard.

Kona was 8-weeks-old when she was adopted on April 1. She has already doubled in size and enjoys getting treats for following commands. Kona had a blast jumping in the snow on Easter Sunday. She also loves the Lamb Chop stuffed toy she got in her Easter Basket. When she is not taking an afternoon nap, she loves to chase Jack, Parker and Evan around the "Kona Zone" sectioned off in their kitchen and dining room.

