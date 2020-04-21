911 dispatchers describe changes as COVID-19 pandemic wears on

ROCHESTER. Minn. (KTTC) -- 911 dispatchers say their standard protocol has changed as they respond to emergency and non-emergency calls amid the global pandemic.

Olmsted County 911 dispatcher Deanna Tompkins said the new reality involves a lot more caution by first responders and dispatchers making sure infections don't spread.

"Typically most of our COVID-19 calls are medical and once we figure out if there is a cough or fever, we'll let the officers know," Tompkins said.

A dispatcher for more than 27 years, she's heard and seen a lot in that time. Screening callers for infections is new.

"We have to ask if they have a cough or a fever since those are two of the main symptoms for COVID-19," Tompkins said.

A growing portion of the total 911 call volume now involves confirmed or suspected cases.

"One to three calls a day of people either who are either COVID-19 positive, or have met the screening questions that we ask," said Rochester/Olmsted County dispatchers manager Melissa Burns.

Tompkins said the number of non-emergency calls and calls for car accidents is way down. However, she's also hearing several calls about groups who are congregating in public.

"We do, we get them periodically, and because it is an order from the governor we have to respond to those and check out things," she said.

She also said every call is worth it when it comes to ensuring health and safety.

"You hear the worst of something that is happening in someone's life. And knowing that you are giving them hope. It's something that...it just appeals to me," Thompkins said.

Dispatchers are also practicing social distancing. The county has two separate locations for them to work from.