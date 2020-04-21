Broadcast Engineer

Make a difference behind the scenes in a leading broadcast television and digital media station!

Rochester, MN is the home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic, and is consistently ranked among the best places to live in the United States for access to health care, excellent schools, outdoor living and quality of life.

The successful candidate will be able to combine a people-oriented customer service approach to maintaining technical and user-oriented equipment within the broadcast facility. Familiarity with RF technologies, basic wiring techniques and basic building maintenance practices a plus. We will train the right candidate!

NBC affiliate KTTC in Rochester, MN is currently seeking a self-motivated individual with strong computer technology knowledge for a full-time opening on our Broadcast Engineering Team.

KTTC is proud to be a Quincy Media station. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.quincymediacareers.com

EOE

Send cover letter and resume to:

KTTC Chief Engineer

6301 Bandel Rd. NW

Rochester, MN 55901

or email to: jwilcox@kttc.com