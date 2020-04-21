LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors say Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018.

The fast food company was charged Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food.

The charges stem from outbreaks of norovirus, which causes diarrhea, at Chipotle restaurants.

The virus is easily transmitted by infected food food workers. The Newport Beach, California-based company will avoid conviction by improving its food safety.

By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press