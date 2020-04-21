Cooler and drier today; warmer, wetter days are ahead

Cooler, drier air is settling into the region today as high pressure approaches bringing a bright, quiet break for us in the wake of the windy, showery weather we experienced on Monday. Even with abundant sunshine throughout our Tuesday, temperatures will only reach the upper 40s later today, a dozen degrees cooler than the seasonal average and quite a bit cooler than the 60s we enjoyed Monday afternoon before the rain showers that developed as a cold front moved through the area.

A few spotty showers or sprinkles will be possible late this evening as a storm system slides in from the northwest. Temperatures will actually climb late tonight as warmer air blows into the region on south winds ahead of that system. Look for readings in the upper 30s around midnight with 40s in most spots by early Wednesday.

We'll enjoy occasional sunshine through the day Wednesday with a chance for a few scattered showers and perhaps a stray thunderstorm in the early afternoon as the center of that system moves through the area. High temperatures tomorrow will be rather balmy despite the meager rain chances. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s to lower 70s across the area with a slight southwest breeze.

Slightly cooler air will move in for the latter half of the week behind Wednesday's storm system. Look for sunshine and a slight chance of late day light rain showers Thursday and high temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

A larger storm system will move through the heart of the area Friday, bringing thick clouds and periods of rain to round out the week. High temperatures Friday will be in the lower 50s and may even struggle to get that warm because of the dreary, damp conditions to go with brisk east winds.

A few spotty showers may be left behind for Saturday with occasional breaks of sunshine and high temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday looks drier and a little warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s and it looks like temperatures in that range can be expected for the final days of April next week.