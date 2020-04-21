Golfers hit the links despite abnormal start to season

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) - Golf season in Minnesota is always at the mercy of Mother Nature.

"This year the weather said open, but that wasn't an option," said Donnie Teeter, Wedgewood Cove golf director.

The spread of the coronavirus delayed the opening of golf courses statewide. Yesterday was the first day of golf for both Wedgewood Cove and nearby Green Lea Golf Course. Recent snowfall prevented them from opening this past weekend.

"We're probably about a week behind. Call it an average opening," said Green Lea owner Jeff Elseth. "We've had earlier and we've had later."

While the golf courses are glad to be up and running, they have new rules such as one person per golf cart and only two in the store at a time.

"As of right now we don't have tee markers, we don't have tee markers, ball washers, trash receptacles out, just again to eliminate the contact points," said Elseth.

There are also longer intervals between tee times, flag sticks staying in the hole, limited store sales and no large groups allowed.

However, allowing courses to open helps retain most of the sales from full-season passes.

"Pretty good chunk of money," said Teeter. "If we're not going to be open til July or August, they're not going to swipe that card, they're just going to play the few times they can play."

Online reservations and payments have actually helped the courses.

"That has saved us a ton of phone calls," said Elseth, whose course is currently being kept up by a staff of only three employees.

Reservations have filled up with eager golfers ready for the year's first chance to play.

"Feeling great. Finally get some weather and they're allowing us out here," said Albert Lea resident Lowell Elmer, golfing with a couple of friends. "We have other ones but that's all we got right now."

Yet with golfers not hanging out at the clubhouse, things still feel different.

"The 19th hole is one of the most popular," said Elseth. "Not being able to partake in that hurts not only for the operator but also for the golfer."

Both courses' restaurants also remained closed as well as event space.

"Those things haven't opened up but having golf open this weekend but having golf open this weekend is huge for us," said Teeter.

No matter the changes, the golfers are glad to be back out on the green.

"Just being out in the fresh air," said Elmer, who has been golfing at Green Lea for over 40 years.

Wedgewood Cove and Green Lea hope to open their kitchens back up and offer carryout food with the golf season back in full swing.