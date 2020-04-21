Gov. Reynolds launches ‘Test Iowa’ initiative to increase COVID-19 testing

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTTC) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds shared details on the new "Test Iowa" program at Tuesday's news conference.

Reynolds has talked before about limited testing supplies in the state, and even though the amount of supplies has increased recently, it still wasn't enough to expand testing.

Tuesday, she announced the launch a new initiative called "Test Iowa".

It's a public-private partnership between the state of Iowa, Nomi Health, and the Silicon Slopes initiative.

"This will make available 540,000 COVID tests," Reynolds said. "To increase the states testing capacity by up to 3,000 additional tests per day, and that's in addition to what we are already doing. And it will also help us gather critical information from Iowans that will help our health officials better target and fight the virus."

Iowa is only the second state in the nation to deploy this initiative, with Utah being the first.

"It's as easy as three simple steps," said Gov. Reynolds. "Step one, you go to TestIowa.com to complete a brief assessment that captures helpful information about symptoms or underlying conditions that you may have, as well as where you live and what your occupation is. So this type of information helps assess your illegibility for testing and it will also help us identify potential hot spots across the state. Step two, get tested. If you currently have symptoms, have interacted with someone who has already tested positive, or have recently visited a place where COVID is widespread. And step three, if you test positive, we'll do the contact tracing to determine who you've been in contract with so that we can identify other potential exposures and take steps to slow the spread."

Reynolds says the amount of data available will help them start to control the virus and aid in decisions on how to slowly open businesses back up in a safe manner.

Iowa's first location will open Saturday in downtown Des Moines with more sites planned to open around the state as soon as next week.