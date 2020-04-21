Local art organizations deal with uncertain futures amid global pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's been nearly a month since Governor Walz enacted his stay-at-home order for Minnesota. As expected, it did cause problems for many businesses and organizations.

One of the those organizations, the Rochester Civic Theatre was facing trouble before that order. The theatre went through a rough couple of months due to being $600,000 dollars in the red.

Now, with large gatherings banned, the future is even more uncertain. "There are many things that are not understood about what things will look like on the future," Rochester Civic Theatre Board President Jeff Haynes.

That means the question about whether the theatre will open is still up in the air.

"Really depends on the kind of support we are gonna get from this agency funding at this point," Haynes said. "We could have a season like we normally do, we can have an abbreviated season, we can have no season at all together, we can go on a hiatus as an organization."

Rochester Civic Theatre isn't only organization facing uncertainty.

"I think people need to realize that art looks different," Lanesboro Arts Executive Director Kara Maloney.

Maloney says the gallery art scene is vastly different as well. "I'm standing here in an empty gallery that's usually filled with people," she said.

Unlike the Civic Theatre, Lanesboro Arts is not worried about remaining open.

"We are definitely still open and we are continuing to provide programming for the community everyday," Maloney said.

Haynes said he hopes to continue to provide an outlet for the community saying, "Our biggest thing is to provide a forum for our community to preform."