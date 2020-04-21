Long term care facilities a big focus for health officials, as many across MN report virus cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota will be focusing on providing resources to long term care facilities in the fight against COVID-19.

Of the 17 deaths that were reported on Tuesday, 14 were from long term care facilities with three people in their 90s, six in their 80s and two in their 70s, the Minnesota Department of Health noted in the daily 2 p.m. news briefing.

"We are working to make sure long term care facilities have the tools they need to care for residents, " said Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann.

"It's our goal to get in front of these facilities," said Health Regulation Division Director Michelle Larson. Larson said they are coordinating with long term care facilities across the state to assure they have the resources and planning needed to prevent outbreaks and care for the residents in these facilities.

Ehresmann also provided the data on infection percentage based on race.

She said 13 percent of people who tested positive and 5 percent who died were black, and 61 percent of total positive cases and 71 percent of those who died were white.

"We're seeing in our incidence rates that our black population is higher than our white population," she added.

The incidence rate is a measure of how often an event is likely to occur over a particular period of time.

Ehresmann indicated that race data is based on many factors including availability of testing, occupation and living situation. She also stated that this is based only on positive cases as negative cases do not provide ethnicity information.