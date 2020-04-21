Meteor shower tonight; The 70s return tomorrow

The annual Lyrid meteor shower officially kicked off last week and peak viewing will take place late Tuesday into Wednesday. Peak viewing will be right around 1-2 a.m Wednesday morning. The only problem will be cloud cover Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Clear skies are not expected with Tuesday night. Cloud cover will be around 50-60% meaning there will be some spots where meteors could be seen! Hopefully, we're able to get skies to clear just enough late tonight.

High temperatures Wednesday will jump into the middle and lower 70s across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Wednesday could be the first time for many communities in SE Minnesota to reach the 70-degree mark in 2020.

A low-pressure system will move across the area Wednesday afternoon which could spark some isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening hours especially for areas south of I-90.

These storms are not expected to be severe, but a quick downpour with windy conditions could be possible. Rainfall accumulations on Wednesday are expected to be under a tenth of an inch.

Rain chances remain in the forecast Thursday night through Saturday morning. Highs will stay in the middle and lower 50s through Saturday. Rainfall accumulations through Saturday afternoon are expected to be between 0.25-0.50". Temperatures return to the upper 50s and lower 60s Sunday through next Tuesday!

Nick