Minnesota reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths, 97 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 17 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 160.

Health officials also reported that 97 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. MDH said a total of 2,567 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, and 1,254 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials said 198 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

The Department said about 47,697 tests have been completed in Minnesota. Tuesday's report said 847 tests had been completed since the previous report.

MDH also reported that 237 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, and 117 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

According to the State of Minnesota's COVID-19 dashboard, 932 of the 1,222 ICU beds in Minnesota are currently being used by patients. This includes the 117 COVID-19 patients in the ICU. An additional 831 ICU beds can be ready in 24 hours, and 585 more can be available in 72 hours, the state reports.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.