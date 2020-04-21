Olmsted County property tax penalties eased amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- According to a news release Tuesday afternoon, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners has approved a one-time temporary abatement of the penalty and interest for late property tax payments.

The county is recognizing some residents could have a problem meeting the May 15 deadline for the first half payment for 2020 property taxes.

Property taxes are still due on May 15, but there will be no penalty if the taxes are not payed by July 15. This easing does not apply to property taxes paid by escrow.

The county also says anyone who can make the normal deadline should do so.