RST to receive $2.4 million in federal funding amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester International Airport announced that it will receive more than $2.4 million in federal funding in order to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release from RST, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ACT (CARES Act) will give $2,479,991 to RST due to financial hardship.

“Due to the unprecedented restriction on travel, RST has seen a 95% decrease in passenger travel," John Reed, RST's executive director said in a news release. "Our revenue has been drastically impacted by COVID-19. We are grateful for the funding as it will enable us to safely provide critical infrastructure to maintain and sustain operations. We want to thank our federal, state and local leaders for their leadership in working together during this most historic time.”

RST said the money is a part of a $10 billion relief package from the Federal Aviation Administration for airports impacted by the pandemic.

