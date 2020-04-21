Tokyo Olympics, IOC conflict over who pays for postponement

TOKYO (AP) -- An open conflict has broken out between Tokyo Olympic organizers and the IOC over who will be paying for the unprecedented year-long postponement.

Tokyo spokesman Masa Takaya says the organizing committee has asked the Switzerland-based IOC to remove a comment from its website suggesting that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had agreed that Japan would pay most of the postponement costs.

Media reports in Japan estimate the year-long delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic will cost $2 billion to $6 billion.

Takaya says "it's not appropriate for the prime minister's name to be quoted in this manner."

