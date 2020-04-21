US OKs 1st coronavirus test that allows self-swab at home

WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. health regulators have approved the first coronavirus test that allows people to take their own sample at home.

The test from LabCorp will initially only be available to health care workers and first responders under a doctor's orders.

The sample will still have to be sent back to LabCorp for processing. Home collection of samples could help expand testing options in most states.

The company Tuesday said the test kits will begin shipping in the coming weeks. It will not be available in Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

By MATTHEW PERRONE

AP Health Writer

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.