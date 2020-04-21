Wabasha jail closure discussion shut down

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Wabasha county leaders debated the future of their county jail after hearing from the community on Tuesday morning.

The 10-year-old jail has faced financial issues caused by a lost contract and a low number of detainees. The focus over the past few years has transformed from rehabilitation instead of incarceration. The coronavirus pandemic has also caused the jail to release more detainees.

There had been discussion about housing detainees in the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center which would save approximately $1.3 million a year. Sheriff Rodney Bartsch looked at the numbers and said even though money would be saved, it would mean a lot of good people would lose their jobs.

More than 200 residents showed up in-person and virtually to listen and voice their concerns about the prospect of closing the jail.

Wabasha County correctional officers who are also taxpayers said it wasn't fair to force them out of a job they are passionate about. They said it didn't make sense for their tax money to pay for housing inmates in different county. They stated they care about the detainees and they wouldn't receive the same quality of care in a different detention center.

"While all of us are looking for an economic recovery. These folks are some of the great contributors. They live in your community. They support your small business. What is going to happen to them?" Teamsters 320 leader Brian Aldes said.

The county commission voted 3-2 in favor of ending the conversation about closing the jail. They decided it wasn't fair to have jail employees continue to wonder if their jobs were in jeopardy.

Not all commissioners were in favor, though. Commissioner Brian Goihl the current low census can't all be blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic. He said there are still financial issues that need to be addressed. Goihl didn't think ending the conversation about closing the jail was a wise one.

"We're doing a disservice to the tax payers."This isn't about COVID-19. These numbers are factual. We have looked at and talked them about for years," Goihl said.

The county leaders said there will be more information about the decision on the Wabasha County website.

This article has been modified from its original version.