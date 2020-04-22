A taste of May warmth today, but there may be a few showers

Warm air is surging northward into our region today setting the stage for a May-like Wednesday across our area as temperatures are expected to top out in the 70s! It seems almost too good to be true, given Tuesday's high temperatures in the 40s that we could turn things around so quickly, but this type of scenario isn't too unusual for the middle of spring, a time of year known for wild temperature fluctuations and a roller coaster ride of weather conditions. We'll enjoy mostly sunny skies from the mid-morning through the late afternoon hours with south winds working with that sunshine to warm our temperatures quickly. A weak storm system approaching from the northwest will bring a chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon, especially along and south of Interstate 90.

Shower chances will taper off by sunset with clearing skies later tonight and overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.