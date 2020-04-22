Ground breaks on new apartments in Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- Stewartville will soon be home to more than 50 new single-family apartments as ground broke Wednesday on new construction.

The development will be called Flats 55. It is located at 11th Avenue NW, across from Bear Cave Intermediate School.

The project comes as the city leaders were looking to address a housing shortage with apartments that are similar to what can be found in Rochester. City leaders say that it will benefit the community now and in the future.

According to a news release, developer PGGM1 includes four partners: Darren Groteboer, Bryan Shoeppner, Jeremy Kane and Ken Nash. The 73,000 sq. ft., four-story building will sit on a parcel located on 17.5 acres of land purchased for the development of housing.

There will be one and two bedroom units with underground and surface parking.

“There is a lot happening in the world and our own backyard right now,” said Stewartville Mayor Jimmie-John King. “We’re doing our best to keep moving forward and make progress on projects like Flats 55, that will benefit our community and the citizens of Stewartville - both now and in the future."

The reported cost of a one bedroom apartment is projected to be $1,100 per month. Jeremy Kane of Shoeppner Construction said they are using all local contractors for the project.

The project is expected to be completed by spring 2021.