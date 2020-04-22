Mayo details furlough plan for staff members

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- According to a statement Wednesday evening, supervisors at Mayo Clinic have begun informing staff members about the timing and duration of previously announced furloughs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayo says about 30,000 staff members at all locations will be affected.

The furloughs will begin in May and continue through the end of the year, with the peak targeted for August.

Mayo says it does not plan to lay off any employees at this time.

The furloughs are part of Mayo's financial stabilization strategy. That plan also includes expense reduction efforts.