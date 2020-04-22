Meet the woman behind “507 Strong” fundraising effort to help feed health care workers

ROCHESTER. Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester woman is encouraging others to support local restaurants and health care workers through a fundraiser she created.

Savannah Byers is a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in marketing and graphic design.

"So this fundraiser is to support local restaurants and local medical professionals," Savannah said.

"I'm selling T-shirts that I designed. They're $15, and then $5 dollars from each T-shirt is going to go towards buying meals from local restaurants that are involved, and then those meals will be donated to local health care professionals," said Savannah.

Her T-shirt design is something she hopes the city will be drawn to.

"507 strong, and it has different symbols around Rochester that locals would recognize. The goose statue, the Mayo Clinic building with the skywalk," she said.

As of Wednesday evening , she's raised more than $1,500 dollars.

Seven Rochester restaurants are participating in the fundraiser including Whistle Binkies which is co-owned by her father Michael Byers.

"I thought it was a great idea. She's always been very aggressive and trying to think out of the box and ya know, get ahead of things. So I was very proud of her," Michael said.

Savannah says Mayo Clinic employees are at the top of her list when it comes to people in need of support.

"I reached out to the emergency department and then I reached out to the northwest clinic so they're the ones doing a lot of the COVID-19 effort. And I reached out to the development department. I just appreciate all of what they're doing and the time that they're spending on this. Yea, I am very grateful and wanted to give back in some way."

The deadline to purchase a T-shirt is May 4th.