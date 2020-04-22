Minnesota fire departments to host homemade mask drives on Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Local fire departments will be collecting face masks on Saturday to encourage Minnesotans to donate masks for essential workers and others in need.

This is part of a statewide push from Gov. Tim Walz, which states all 775 fire departments in the State of Minnesota will participate.

“While homemade masks will not replace personal protective equipment, they go a long way in preventing the wearer’s germs from infecting others. I am asking Minnesota’s crafters, sewers, and creatives to step up and help out their community,” Walz said in a news release.

"The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings to protect others from COVID-19. Cloth face masks can help prevent the wearer’s germs from infecting others – especially in situations where they may spread the virus without symptoms. Cloth face masks are not a proven way to prevent COVID-19 from infecting the wearer," Olmsted County Public Health Services said in a news release.

Collected masks will be given to local congregate living facilities, non-medical essential workers, volunteers and individuals, Health Services said.

Find out how to create a homemade mask here.

The news release said the masks should be placed in a clean plastic bag and dropped off at the fire station between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

On Saturday, individuals can drop off masks at the following local fire departments:

Chatfield Fire Department: 382 Main Street

Byron Fire Department: Highway 14 NW Frontage Road

Oronoco Fire Department: 60 2 nd Street NW

Street NW Stewartville Fire Department: 417 South Main Street

Eyota Fire Department: 14 South Front Street Southeast

Dover Fire Department: 217 W Center Street

The news release also noted that all Rochester fire stations will continue to collect finished masks and raw materials. Collection bins are located in the parking lots, and the bins are available 24/7:

Fire Station 1: 521 S Broadway

Fire Station 2: 2185 Wheelock Drive NE

Fire Station 3: 2755 2 nd Street SW

Street SW Fire Station 4: 1875 41 st Street NW

Street NW Fire Station 5: 305 28th Street SE

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.