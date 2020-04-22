Minnesota reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 154 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the largest increase in deaths the Department has reported in its daily update.

This brings total number of COVID-19 deaths reported in the state to 179.

MDH said those who have died were between the ages of 54 and 104 years old, and Department officials previously stated that many of the people who died from COVID-19 in the Minnesota were residents of long-term care facilities.

The Department said in its Wednesday update that 154 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 63 more no longer need to be isolated. A total of 2,721 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 1,317 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said 204 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

About 49,344 tests have been completed in Minnesota, MDH said.

Health officials said 240 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 107 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

