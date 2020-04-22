New policy is changing things for some local parks

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The motivation to enjoy the outdoors is compounded by days like Wednesday with beautiful weather.

Some Rochester residents visiting certain local parks are finding the garbage cans are missing. That's actually on purpose.

Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman.

"We were kind of forced into this little faster than we anticipated because of the pandemic," Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said.

He's talking about the new "Pack in, Pack out" policy announced last week.

"If you're walking to that park from your home, whatever you take into that park we'd ask you take it back home with you and dispose of it at home," Widman said.

This concept is for smaller neighborhood parks, eliminating more than half of the city's 300 trash containers.

"Picking up trash at parks is something that put a stress on our workforce we spend nearly 200 employee hours per week," Widman added.

Some Rochester residents don't think it's a good idea to leave some parks without a place for people to get rid of trash.

Barbara Purrier.

"We are a community that wants to keep our parks beautiful and this decision wasn't the wisest that I've seen," Barbara Purrier said. "I was looking around for the garbage cans and they were all missing."

Purrier said since the policy change last week, she is now seeing an increase of trash at her local park. "We don't have a way of containing the garbage in the park it's gonna blow around. It's not a good choice," she said.

Bigger parks in Rochester will still have trash cans like this.

She wants the trash cans returned.

"That is what I'm asking the community to contact the park and rec board and ask them to reconsider," said Purrier.

However, Widman wants to reassure the community that this does not mean the city is giving up on keeping the parks clean. He said his department will continue to monitor those parks with no trash cans, and if need be, return them, but for now, there will be no change.

"Give this our best shot and we have faith that the community will support this," Widman said.

"I don't think it's a wise decision on their part," Purrier added.

