Spring showers expected through Saturday

We were back to the 70s and even 80s for high temperatures on Wednesday. Rochester reached the 70-degree mark for the first time in 2020. Mason City, Austin, and Osage warmed into the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon. Making April 22nd the warmest day in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa so far in 2020.

On average, Rochester reaches into the 70s by April 12th. We were a little overdue this year with our first 70-degree day coming in late April. The last time Rochester reached into the 70s was back on October 9th, 2019. This will be the last chance for the 70s in the next 7-10 days.

Temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s on Thursday and lower 50s on Friday. Highs will rebound into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday and early next week. Rain chances return to the forecast late Thursday into Friday morning.

Widespread showers are expected Friday morning and afternoon. Rainfall accumulations will range from a tenth to a third of an inch through Saturday morning. Severe weather does not look likely, but a couple rumbles of thunder will be possible on Friday.

Showers will move out of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Saturday making way for comfortable conditions Saturday and extending through Sunday.

