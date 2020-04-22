SUV driver cited in two-vehicle crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - A two vehicle crash in Rochester sent a mini-van onto its side.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Rochester Police, a mini-van was going south on Broadway Avenue South and was trying to go left on 12th Street Southeast and a blue SUV was going north on Broadway. The SUV failed to yield to a red light. Police said the SUV T-boned the mini-van, and the mini-van rolled on its side.

RPD said no one was hurt in the crash.

Police said the driver of the SUV was cited for running a red light.

