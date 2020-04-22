Trump ‘disagrees strongly’ with Georgia’s plan to reopen

ATLANTA (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he told Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that he "disagreed strongly" with Kemp's decision to begin allowing some nonessential businesses to reopen in the coming days.

Speaking at a daily White House briefing Wednesday evening, Trump said he had spoken with Kemp over the phone.

Trump says the Republican governor is doing "what he thinks is right."

Kemp's decision has been questioned because the state has not yet shown an increase in testing for new coronavirus infections and a boost in tracking those in contact with infected people.

Officials say there have been nearly 21,000 infections in the state and at least 836 coronavirus-related deaths as of Wednesday.

By JEFF AMY and RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press