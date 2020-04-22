Trump signs immigration order as part of pandemic crackdown

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will temporarily stop certain foreigners from receiving green cards.

It is one in a series of steps by the president to use the coronavirus pandemic to push long-stalled immigration measures during an election year.

While Trump says the move is designed to preserve jobs for American workers in an economy ravaged by the coronavirus, it is widely viewed by partisans on both sides of the immigration battle as driven more by politics than policy.

The 60-day pause includes a long list of exceptions, including for those who are currently in the country.

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press