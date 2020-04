On our news app? Click here to view the live video!

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to make an announcement about COVID-19 testing on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Walz will make the announcement along with representatives from Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota and other Minnesota Health system leaders.

You can watch the announcement live on KTTC and on our website.