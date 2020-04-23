BREAKING: Walz announces Minnesota schools will stay closed, plan to allow some businesses to reopen

On our news app? Click here to view the live video!

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that Minnesota schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

On March 15, Walz ordered all Minnesota K-12 public schools to close from March 18 through March 27. Since the closure, Minnesota schools have implemented "distance learning."

“As a former teacher, this is a heartbreaking decision,” Gov. Walz said in a news release. “I am sorry for all of our students who will miss out on graduations, tournaments, and end of year celebrations. While I recognize distance learning is a challenge for many families, it is critical to social distancing in Minnesota and supports the health of Minnesota’s families. We will continue looking for ways to improve the current system and better support our children.”

Walz also laid out a plan to allow certain non-critical businesses to open.

"Governor Walz today announced his decision to allow certain non-critical businesses to safely return to work. Developed in partnerships with hundreds of businesses, labor and worker organizations, and public health experts, this action will allow 80,000-100,000 Minnesotans to return to work in industrial, manufacturing, and office settings on Monday, April 27," the release said.

“This is a limited first step in the process of safely reopening some businesses and returning Minnesotans to work,” said Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove in the news release. “We will continue to listen to and seek input from business and community leaders and work with public health experts on creative solutions to put more people back to work as safely and quickly as possible.”

According to the news release, before loosening restrictions for a given setting, businesses must:

Create, share, and implement a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan that sets out the actions they are taking to ensure social distancing, worker hygiene, and facility cleaning and disinfection necessary to keep workers safe

Engage in health screening of employees and ensure that sick employees stay home

Continue to work from home whenever possible

Visit here for more information.