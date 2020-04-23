Cool, but dry today; showers move in for Friday

We knew the summer-like warmth we experienced on Wednesday wouldn't last forever, and unfortunately, it's already out of our weather picture today. Cooler air has settled in on the heels of the cold front that swept through the area late yesterday, triggering some thunderstorms in the southern part of our area, making for a more seasonable day as April weather returns. Clouds have moved in from the east and will remain planted on the eastern part of the local map through most of today. Temperatures will be cooler from Rochester to the east today with some clearing of those clouds possible and afternoon readings will be in the mid and upper 50s. Sunshine in the west, meanwhile, will allow some spots to reach the mid-60s during the afternoon.

A storm system from the west will move into the region later tonight and will continue to bring clouds and occasional rain chances through our Friday. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will impact some of our western counties shortly after sunset this evening with more widespread rain chances across the area later tonight and overnight temperatures will be close to 40 degrees.

Low clouds and light showers will hang around the area for much of our Friday. A few breaks of sunshine between those showers will help temperatures reach the lower 50s, but for the most part, it's looking like a cool, gray, and somewhat damp end to the workweek.

A few showers will linger in the local area early Saturday with peeks of sunshine expected during the day. A stray shower or two will be possible later in the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Sunday looks brighter and warmer with a break from rain chances in the region. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Temperatures next week look marginally warmer as readings in the lower 60s will show up from time to time, but shower chances will continue. Look for a few showers in the area Monday and then scattered thunderstorms develop Tuesday with a few more showers and isolated thunderstorms next Friday.