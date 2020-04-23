COVID-19 IMPACT: Question remains for class of 2020 following distance learning extension

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Thursday's extension of Minnesota's distance learning policy through the end of the school year follows similar decisions in Iowa and Wisconsin weeks earlier.

"These decisions being made break our hearts," said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. "You will not be defined by staying home and missing graduations. You will be defined by understanding how interconnected our world is and what it means to come together to solve hard problems."

"I never would of expected my year to end like this, and it really sucks," John Marshall Senior Abbie Tryon stated.

Rochester Public Schools has been 'distance learning' since March 18, and Tryon was holding out hope she'd be able to return to campus to finish the school year.

"It's so different at my computer at home, it would have been seeing my friends and getting to say my goodbyes. Which we don't have now," she said.

"Our hearts go out to them we know this was an important last year of their high school careers," he said. "We are gonna do something to honor them. I'm not sure what it's gonna look like," said Muñoz.

Tryon would rather have graduation postponed. saying "We've been working for 12 years just to have it virtual is disappointing."

While no decisions have been made yet, Muñoz said the district hopes to have a plan about what graduation will look like in the coming weeks. He says it will not be canceled.

As for how 'distance learning' is going, Muñoz said it's going well.

"We were down to 10 students across the district that don't have that access," he stated. For those students, teachers have been handing out paper assignments like normal.

Looking ahead, RPS sent out surveys to see what can be done about making distance learning easier.

"I anticipate we will make a few changes as we are in the process of reviewing that data," said Muñoz.

Also, Muñoz said the district is working on finding a day for students to come and gather any belongings left at district schools.