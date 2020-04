ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A driver crashed into the doors of the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A pursuit ensued with Rochester Police and ended at a nearby Kwik Trip about 15 minutes later.

A large law enforcement presence was gathered by the gas station.

Later in the morning, crews were outside Mayo Civic Center cleaning up broken glass and removing damaged doors.