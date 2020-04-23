Eastwood, Soldiers Field Golf Courses to Open Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - The start of golf in Rochester is going to look a little bit different this year.

"This is new for everybody," Eastwood PGA Professional Jeff Gorman said.

City golf pros are making the sport as touch-less as possible: there are no cash sales, the pin can never be pulled, and only one player is allowed per cart -- unless from the same household. Plus, golfers aren't allowed to congregate in the clubhouse, and there are red x's to separate golfers by the recommended 6-feet.

"As long as we do this correctly, I think things will slowly open up, but everyone needs to follow the guidelines of social distancing," said Gorman.

Tee times have been moved from eight to 12 minutes apart to space golfers out as much as possible, just like at the range.

"Our driving range is only 10 golfers can hit balls at a time," said Gorman. "We've got stations down there that are 15 feet apart. We're not using our range ball dispenser. The balls are clearned every evening. The buckets are sanitized every time they come back in the shop."

The rules have changed for single golfers, as well.

"Single players in the past, we could just have them drop down and we'd get them on the golf course by pairing them up or by themselves. This year we are not allowing that," said Soldiers Field PGA Professional David Richardson. "We are taking tee-times for single players the day-of-play only."

While the start of golf may look different this year, golf pros from around the area still think the sport will provide an outlet for those looking to escape cabin fever.

"In the past, our rounds of golf and out activity was based on the weather," Richardson said. "This year, certainly with the COVID-19, we'll see some differences, but we know people want to get out of their house and we know golfers want to get out golfing so we're all really excited about that."

But when you head out to the course, remember to print out a scorecard and bring a pencil -- because those will not be available at the course. Scorecards for the city courses can be found online.

Eastwood scorecard: https://www.rochestermn.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/golf/eastwood/score-card

Soldiers Field scorecard: https://www.rochestermn.gov/home/showdocument?id=6322