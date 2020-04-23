GRIDLOCK PROTEST: Rochester residents urge stay-at-home order be lifted

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's been happening across the country -- protesters demanding stay-at-home orders to be lifted. Thursday, the Med City's turn -- as half a dozen cars and trucks paraded around downtown Rochester hoping to send the message to liberate Minnesota.

"We're here to protest this lock down that's based on bad information," protester Tom Blondell said. "I don't see any reason why we can't get back to work."

A Rochester protester waves from his truck and honks as he drives through town Thursday afternoon.

Protesters bore signs that read "freedom over fear" and "Get Minn. back to work." Some drove around with American and Trump 2020 flags waving, honking and cheering. Blondell led the parade in a vibrantly red pick up truck.

"We want to be free," Blondell said. "We want out freedoms back and our liberty back and we're not getting it from the governor, we're going to take it."

From the sidewalks, to the streets, Minnesota voices exercised their rights.

Twin Cities native Leslie Davis walks the sidewalks of Rochester bearing a sign that reads "Open All Schools" Thursday afternoon.

"I think its time we start rolling," Minneapolis native Diana Halsey said. "This virus is going to be around and we need to start rolling with it."

"Follow the money," protester Leslie Davis said. "It's got nothing to do with a virus that's going around, getting everybody. And if it does, come and get me, I'm not afraid."

Other Minnesotans were disheartened by those sentiments.

"They're only trying to keep us safe and healthy," Rochester resident Betsy Adams said. "Ask a person who works in healthcare. To see what is going on in healthcare right now and see whats going on out here... its night and day."

Minneapolis native Diana Halsey wants Minnesotans to go back to work. Working in a grocery store, she believes others should have the capacity to work as well.

Protesters didn't see it that way.

"Pandemic? What is a pandemic? It's a really serious medical problem," Blondell said. "This isn't nearly as bad as the regular flu...they want control, they want testing, they want vaccines."

As a healthcare professional and working for Mayo Clinic, Adams says it's ignorance.

"Just take a step into any hospital. Go and look and see and you'll see the amount of really ill people. The rooms are full," Adams said. "It's really sad to see Americans not coming together, fighting it."

Gov. Tim Walz has not said whether he will lift the stay-at-home order on May 4th or not, but has said when the time comes, it will be a gradual reopening.