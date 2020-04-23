Minnesota reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths, 221 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday that 21 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state, bringing the death toll to 200.

This is the largest jump in deaths the Department has reported in its daily COVID-19 update, surpassing the previous report of 19 new deaths reported on Wednesday.

MDH officials have stated that many of the people who died from COVID-19 in the state were residents of long-term care facilities.

Health officials also reported that 221 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, which is the largest spike in confirmed cases the Department has reported as well.

In Thursday's report, MDH also recorded the highest number of COVID-19 tests completed in it's daily update, with 2,204 new tests reported, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 51,548.

MDH said a total of 2,942 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 1,536 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

The Department said 213 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County, and five people have died. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

MDH also reported that 268 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, and 104 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

