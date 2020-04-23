Minnesota State Fair says late summer outlook remains unclear amid COVID-19 pandemic

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota State Fair announced on Thursday that the organization has not come to a decision about whether the fair will take place.

The Great Minnesota Get-Together is scheduled to take place from August 27 through Sept. 7. Many events scheduled to take place in the summer have been canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post on Facebook, the State Fair said:

Central to this year’s preparations are the directives of state, national and international health agencies. At this point, the outlook for late summer events remains unknown. As of now, there is no specific date by which a decision to hold the fair must be made. That picture will become more clear in the weeks ahead as we continue to be in contact with our partners that are vital to produce an event the size and scope of the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Additionally, the State Fair said it will not consider changing the date or duration of the fair, or adding significant restrictions.

"We continue to remain hopeful that we can celebrate this year in our usual style, but ultimately please know and rest assured the State Fair will do the right thing for Minnesota, our nation and our world," the State Fair said.

