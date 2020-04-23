Rainy conditions linger into the weekend

Wet weather will impact SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Friday and into the weekend. Morning showers are likely on Friday with temperatures in the lower 40s. The best chance for accumulating rainfall will be from 4 - 8 a.m with light showers lingering into the early afternoon hours on Friday.

Rainfall totals will be between a tenth and quarter-inch for most areas across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. High temperatures Friday will be in the lower 50s with overcast skies through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 5-10 mph. Skies will slowly clear overnight with sunny skies early Saturday morning.

Highs this weekend will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be light out of the north around 0-5 mph both days. There will be a chance for scattered showers and even a thunderstorm during "peak heating" times Saturday and Sunday. Mainly between 3-6 p.m in the afternoon. Rain is not expected to be widespread this weekend. Most will stay dry.

Next week highs are expected in the middle and lower 60s most of the week. Right now, I do have rain chances in the forecast Monday night through Tuesday afternoon.

Have a great weekend!

Nick