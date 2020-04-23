Rep. Liebling talks about Minnesota’s expanded testing announcement

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rep. Tina Liebling, (DFL) Rochester, says the partnership announced Wednesday involving Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota, and Minnesota Department of Health to expand COVID-19 testing will help fix "a very fractured system."

"We don't have a unified system like many countries do and that creates a challenge for us in this system," said Liebling. "So what we've been able to do now in Minnesota is try to bring together our healthcare providers."

Liebling says one of the biggest issues has been logistics, and this move will help make a smoother path from test site to lab as the three work together.

Another big announcement for the Department of Health is plans for a new website for symptomatic patients to log on to and find where they can get tested no matter what their insurance situation is.

Liebling went on to say that she is proud of Minnesota for being able to utilize a vast "rainy day" fund because it puts us in a better position than a lot of states that don't have one. She also praised the "great Department of Health" in Minnesota and was appreciative to have the healthcare Minnesota does in Mayo and University of Minnesota.

She also thinks a lot of eyes will turn to Minnesota when it comes to expansive testing like the program now being implemented.

There is no timetable for when partnership will actually the goal of 20,000 tests per day.