Rochester businesses struggling to survive new normal

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - In Olmsted County, 1 in 3 jobs are thanks to small business. While many are able to conduct business in some capacity, for many local companies, it's not enough.

"It's going to be critical now to support our local business. Before you go online and buy from Amazon, think if you can buy locally because it means a job here," said Kathleen Harrington, Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce president.

Sports Headquarters on Broadway found a way to be essential, by selling masks and making changes.

"I've laid all my staff off," said owner Ron VonBrethorst. "I just reopened again Friday when my masks came in. You just do what you gotta do to stay in business."

With no rent or staff to have to pay this month at least, Sports Headquarters is making this new normal work or at least they can until hockey season is back in full swing in September.

"What's really killing me is having the ice rinks closed, because 75 percent of my business is hockey," said VonBrethorst. "Fall sports are huge for us. If I can't reopen for hockey, I don't think I'll be here very long.

For some businesses, like Central Bark, some services are considered essential and some are not. Its dog daycare program is seeing half the usual customers. However, it is not allowed to do grooming, putting a huge dent in income.

"But not only that, for a lot of the dogs it's a pretty essential service. They can get a lot of skin diseases," said owner Lenny Hoisington.

Many large corporations found loopholes to get the money intended to help small business, meaning the funds ran out.

"I'm only eligible for $16,000 and I wasn't able to get that," said Sports Headquarters owner.

There are more funds on the way, but owners are still having to bear the burden.

"It's kind of like a band-aid to get you through, but this wouldn't be able to sustain us through the summer I don't think," said the owner of Central Bark, celebrating its one year anniversary this summer.

Other programs like the Payment Protection Program, are not having the effect that was intended.

"It's designed to bring employees back but I really don't need employees back because I don't have sales to support having employees back," explained VonBrethorst.

He says his biggest problem is getting rid of an excess of hockey sticks. The Sports Headquarters owner stocked up when there was fear of a stick shortage due to the coronavirus' effect on production in China.

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce recommends small business owners have a relationship with a banker to help get those loans. They are also publishing a webinar series next week called Path Forward, meant to help these local owners.